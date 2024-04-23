Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Coupang by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coupang by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 7.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Coupang Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

