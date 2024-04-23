Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HWM opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

