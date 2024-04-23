Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 19.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

