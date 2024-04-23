Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,276 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,347,952.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,229 shares of company stock worth $9,062,967. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

