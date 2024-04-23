Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 291 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

