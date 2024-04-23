Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 6,274 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,764,000 after acquiring an additional 71,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,830,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,731,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 100,457 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 50.7% in the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 3,547,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,500 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.41. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.