Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $465,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,649. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.