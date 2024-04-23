Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $465,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Equitable
In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,649. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Equitable
Equitable Price Performance
NYSE EQH opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $38.44.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equitable Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
Featured Articles
