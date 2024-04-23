Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,903,000 after purchasing an additional 140,551 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 109,533 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,785.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSM opened at $280.13 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $319.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.02.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.06.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $12,182,219. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

