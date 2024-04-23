Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 138.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $265.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.