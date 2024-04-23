Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTFC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $99.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 347.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 49.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $203,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 99.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 34,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 652,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

