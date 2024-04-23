XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.23

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.23 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.15). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 349,903 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of £29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

