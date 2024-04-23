Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 69.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE RF opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

