Xponance Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

Shares of IFF opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

