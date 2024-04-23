Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 620,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 82,645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,569,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

