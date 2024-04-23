Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after buying an additional 125,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $211.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $225.26.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.