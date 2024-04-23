Xponance Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Garmin by 2.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,367,000 after buying an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Garmin by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,492,000 after buying an additional 108,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Garmin by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,459,000 after buying an additional 136,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Garmin by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 925,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average of $126.85. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $149.54.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

