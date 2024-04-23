Xponance Inc. Sells 11,092 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.