Xponance Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $404.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Free Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

