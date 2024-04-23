Xponance Inc. Sells 2,077 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

PPL opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

