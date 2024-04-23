Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 13,578 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 126.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

