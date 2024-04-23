Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,570 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 232,150 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,571,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after buying an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,659,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after buying an additional 205,869 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,719.3% in the 4th quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 800,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 772,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

