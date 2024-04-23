Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period.

Shares of HR stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

Several research firms have commented on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

