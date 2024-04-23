Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 13,644 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 4.4 %

PAAS opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.