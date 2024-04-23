Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after buying an additional 279,435 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $16,486,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.1 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $281,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $281,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,583 shares of company stock worth $8,355,882. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

