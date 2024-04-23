Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Jabil by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,678,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.60 and its 200-day moving average is $131.09. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

