Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,943,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,156,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,686,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,444,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 35.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,674,000 after purchasing an additional 420,768 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

NYSE STAG opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

