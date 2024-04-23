Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 22.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 180,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

