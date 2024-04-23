Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.02 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after buying an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,395,000 after buying an additional 3,460,792 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 95.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,484,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,573 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 693.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,504 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

