Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 371,848 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after buying an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 984,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,210,000 after buying an additional 89,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.70. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $321.33.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

