Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.45 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.