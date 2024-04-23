Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,504,000 after purchasing an additional 428,100 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,880,000 after purchasing an additional 305,866 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.7% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 562,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 261,234 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $8,595,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 195.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 304,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 201,377 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Citigroup started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

