Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AES were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in AES by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 211,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,686 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AES by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AES by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AES by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AES by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.10%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

