Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

ACI stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

