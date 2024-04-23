Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

EGP opened at $163.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.47.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

