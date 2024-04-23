Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,357 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 780,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 295,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.70.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

