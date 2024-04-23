Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,142,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,415,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,506,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,259,000 after buying an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $200.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.94.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

