Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 137.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 8.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.