Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 161 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 56,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,768.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,622.75 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $945.32 and a twelve month high of $1,651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,566.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,472.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 51.04%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.19 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

