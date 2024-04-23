Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 16,819 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $2,715,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 736.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125,691 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $211.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.07 and a 200-day moving average of $199.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

