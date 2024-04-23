Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,847 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,970,000. NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,791,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 185,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.88.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.