Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,928 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,949,000 after purchasing an additional 351,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,966,000 after purchasing an additional 445,262 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,812,000 after purchasing an additional 680,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 593,061 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBA. CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

PBA opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.4944 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

