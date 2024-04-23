Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 33,277 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,277 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Garmin alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,691,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,173,339.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 over the last ninety days. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.85. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $149.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.