Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 50,921 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,921 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Reliance were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Reliance by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $4,503,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.67.

Reliance Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RS opened at $319.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

