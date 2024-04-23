Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 69,164 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 75.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.90 million. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

