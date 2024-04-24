13,886 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

