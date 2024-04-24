1,731 Shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $654,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.