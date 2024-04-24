40,181 Shares in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 113,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PSF opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

