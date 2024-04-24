Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 650 shares.
Aberdeen International Stock Down 4.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
