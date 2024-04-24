Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 82,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

