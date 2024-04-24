Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

ACET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500,095 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

